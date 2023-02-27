School closures and delays for Monday, Feb. 27

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

Posted:  | 
Updated:

The following schools are closed or delayed on Monday, Feb. 27 due to severe winter weather:

CLOSED

  • Fremont County Joint School District 215
  • West Jefferson School District 253
  • Teton School District 401
  • Marsh Valley School District 21
  • Grace School District 148
  • Roberts Elementary School

DELAYED

  • Bear Lake School District 33 — starting two hours late
  • Sugar-Salem School District 322 — starting two hours late
  • Preston School District 201 — – starting two hours late

Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed due to dangerous conditions. You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.

