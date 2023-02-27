School closures and delays for Monday, Feb. 27

The following schools are closed or delayed on Monday, Feb. 27 due to severe winter weather:

CLOSED

Fremont County Joint School District 215

West Jefferson School District 253

Teton School District 401

Marsh Valley School District 21

Grace School District 148

Roberts Elementary School

DELAYED

Bear Lake School District 33 — starting two hours late

Sugar-Salem School District 322 — starting two hours late

Preston School District 201 — – starting two hours late

Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed due to dangerous conditions. You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.