School closures and delays for Monday, Feb. 27
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
Posted:
|
Updated:
The following schools are closed or delayed on Monday, Feb. 27 due to severe winter weather:
CLOSED
- Fremont County Joint School District 215
- West Jefferson School District 253
- Teton School District 401
- Marsh Valley School District 21
- Grace School District 148
- Roberts Elementary School
DELAYED
- Bear Lake School District 33 — starting two hours late
- Sugar-Salem School District 322 — starting two hours late
- Preston School District 201 — – starting two hours late
Several highways in eastern Idaho are closed due to dangerous conditions. You can find the latest weather forecast here and live traffic cameras here.
EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if more school closures or delays are announced.
This weather-related story is brought to you by East Idaho Credit Union. At East Idaho Credit Union, we believe in building a better life for our members, our communities and the great state of Idaho. Explore our solutions and start building your better life today at East Idaho Credit Union.