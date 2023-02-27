Highways close in eastern Idaho due to winter weather conditions

ASHTON — The Idaho Transporation Department closed a number of highways in eastern Idaho on Sunday evening due to severe winter weather conditions.

The following highways are closed:

U.S. Highway 20 from Ashton to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 87 from Island Park to the Montana State Line

Idaho Highway 32 from Ashton to Tetonia

Idaho Highway 33 from Newdale to Tetonia

It’s unclear when the roads will reopen.

A significant portion of eastern Idaho is under winter storm warnings or winter weather advisories. Snowfall is expected throughout the region until 11 a.m. Tuesday. For the latest weather visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.

For the latest road reports visit 511 Idaho.