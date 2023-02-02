Second man allegedly involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged

POCATELLO — A second man has been charged in connection with a shooting and stabbing incident that occurred in Pocatello in December.

Kevin Ward Call, 36, was charged with felony aggravated battery.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 2, Pocatello police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Belmont Street around 6 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, two men later identified as Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, and Call had both been transported by private vehicles to Portneuf Medical Center to receive medical attention.

Cox had a stab wound to his chest and Call had a gunshot wound to his chest, documents said.

Police interviewed Call at the hospital about the incident. Call told officers that he had gotten a ride from his roommate to Cox’s house on Belmont Street. Call said he went there to pick up someone he knew. He said that he and Cox got into a fight and that Cox pulled a handgun from his waistband. That’s when Call pulled out a knife and stabbed Cox in self-defense, court documents said.

Call told police that he was then shot by Cox. Police tried to interview Cox about the incident but he would not talk to officers.

Additionally, when officers responded to the hospital, police contacted a woman outside the entrance walking around.

She told police that Cox’s mother told her that Cox had thrown a firearm from her vehicle as they arrived at the hospital and asked her to look for it.

RELATED | Man involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felonies

A Kel-Tec 9mm handgun was found two days later by passersby, who turned it over to police.

Officers also found another 9mm shell casing inside the vehicle used to take Cox to the hospital.

On Dec. 8, police interviewed Cox’s mother who took Cox to the hospital. She said she had been cooking dinner that day of the incident and that “all hell broke loose.” She said Cox had come inside the house and told her he had been stabbed. She then drove him to PMC for treatment.

Police asked her about gunshots outside, and she said she did not hear them. Police asked her if Cox had a handgun and she said, “I probably knew he had one.”

Officers asked her about the shell casing found inside her vehicle and the shattered car window.

She told police that when she drove Cox to the hospital, they drove past Call who was on the south side of Belmont Street and Cox fired a round out of the window.

Cox has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful possession of a firearm, concealment of evidence and two counts of aggravated assault, court records show. Cox was given a $100,000 bond. He was originally scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, but it was rescheduled to Feb. 14 at 9 a.m. at the Bannock County courthouse.

Call was given a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 15 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bannock County courthouse.