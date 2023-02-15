Shoshone-Bannock government offices closed due to weather

FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Government Offices will be closed Wednesday due to inclement weather conditions, according to a news release. The Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel and Tribal Enterprise businesses will remain open.

Blowing snow and hazardous road conditions have been reported on many roads. Many schools are closed and a “dangerously cold” wind chill warning is in effect for much of eastern Idaho until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

You can find the latest road conditions from ITD here. Live traffic cameras can be viewed here and the weather forecast is available here.