Teenager taken to hospital after being shot at party

BONNEVILLE COUNTY — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital over the weekend after being shot at a party.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just after 3 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies were called to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for a 16-year-old being treated for a gunshot wound. The boy was taken to the ER by a private vehicle and is expected to survive the injury, the news release said.

The shooting happened at a residence near 49th South and 45th West in Bonneville County.

Deputies interviewed multiple people at the residence and learned there was a large party where juveniles and adults were present. During the party, the victim and a 19-year-old man were both handling a handgun, which resulted in the 16-year-old being shot.

The 19-year-old had left the scene but contacted deputies later that morning and is cooperating with the investigation.

“Deputies believe alcohol and illegal drugs were being used at that location and were a factor in what caused the incident,” the release said.

No names have been released.