Tesla discovered at bottom of steep embankment in northern Idaho, driver declared dead

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Wednesday. The exact time of the crash is unknown but preliminary information indicates it occurred by approximately 10:00 p.m.

The crash occurred on State Highway 97 near milepost 92, in Kootenai County.

A Tesla sedan, being driven by a 33-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene, was traveling northbound on Highway 97 when it drove off the roadway and went down a steep embankment.

The driver of the Tesla was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver appeared to have been wearing his seatbelt.

Next of kin has been notified. This crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.