Two local schools collect thousands of cans for nonprofit in friendly competition

IDAHO FALLS — Two rival high schools have collected thousands of canned food items in a friendly competition for a good cause, thanks to the help of the community.

Skyline High School and Idaho Falls High School joined forces in a competition called “The Souper Bowl.” It helps raise money and canned food items for the Community Food Basket—Idaho Falls. The nonprofit organization works to meet the emergency food needs of families and individuals facing food insecurity in the greater Idaho Falls area.

Both schools try to beat each other with how many cans they can get.

The Souper Bowl started on Jan. 23 and was supposed to go until Feb. 4. It was extended until Feb. 7 due to school closures that were weather-related.

According to Margaret Wimborne, a spokeswoman for Idaho Falls School District 91, both schools surpassed their goals. Idaho Falls High School had a goal to collect 50,000 cans. They collected 56,168 cans. Skyline High School had a goal to collect 100,000 cans and they collected 176,776 cans of food.

“We are incredibly proud of our students and how hard they work and how they rally the community behind this food drive,” Wimborne said. “It makes a huge difference for the Community Food Basket and for our community as a whole. (The students) lead this whole event and we are just incredibly proud of them.”

This is the 17th year of the Souper Bowl.