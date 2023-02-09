Two men arrested in separate events after Idaho Falls police make two large drug busts

IDAHO FALLS – Two men were arrested in Idaho Falls after police reportedly caught both in possession of large amounts of fentanyl.

Jacob Garner, 29, from Idaho Falls, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a felony agents warrant, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.

Juan Villa, 32, from Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and for a misdemeanor warrant.

Drug bust #1

On Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police responded to a home on the 1500 block of Curtis Avenue after hearing that Garner, a wanted person, was there.

Officers spoke to someone at the home, who let them in to look for Garner.

According to a news release from the Idaho Falls Police Department, “in plain view throughout the residence, officers observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Several items of paraphernalia were in close proximity to children’s items and within reach of a child also in the home at the time.”

The person in the home agreed to call Garner to try and convince him to come to the house. Officers also spoke to Garner on the phone, and he reportedly agreed to meet with them.

Officers state Garner claimed ownership of the paraphernalia and illegal items in the home. He told officers that two safes in the bedroom contained fentanyl pills and a gun. Because Garner is a previously convicted felon, he is not allowed to possess a firearm.

Idaho Falls Police Department

Police searched the home, and reportedly found “approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties,” a 40 caliber handgun, approximately $25,000 cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, and various items of drug paraphernalia and supplies consistent with drug packaging.”

Garner was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He appeared in court on Wednesday, where his bond was set to $25,000.

Garner is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 22.

Drug bust #2

On Wednesday, detectives with the Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police, contacted Villa on Interstate 15.

An ISP trooper conducted a traffic stop on Villa’s car due to a traffic violation. A K9 unit also responded, and positively indicated the smell of narcotics in the car.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found “approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties,” according to the news release.

The total package weight of the pills was 2,613 grams and had an estimated street value of over $200,000.

Villa was then arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. He appeared in court on Wednesday, where his bond was set to $175,000.