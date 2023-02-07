Two-vehicle crash in Valley County sends 2 to hospital

CASCADE – Two men were hospitalized in the wake of a two-vehicle collision in Valley County Monday morning.

The crash happened at 7:21 a.m. on Idaho Highway 55 at milepost 95 south of Cascade, according to a news release from the Idaho State Police.

Two men, whose names and ages have not been released, were headed north in a 2016 Subaru WRX. The driver lost control somehow, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 34-year-old McCall man driving a 1996 International Crane.

ISP did not specify the condition of the victims, but everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt. The two men in the Subaru were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, the release says.

Traffic was blocked in both directions for about an hour and a half while emergency responders helped the victims and cleaned up the wreckage.