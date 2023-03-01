You have to see this! Driver tries to beat traffic jam

IN A HURRY — We’ve all been there at some point — stuck in a traffic jam knowing you’ll be late to wherever you were headed.

In fact, this happened to me this past weekend while I was out of town. On my way back to Idaho there was construction that forced traffic to a standstill.

Although I appreciated the flagger who gave the stopped cars entertainment by dancing so his freezing body would get as warm as possible while holding a “slow” sign, I was stressed. I was supposed to be home for an appointment that I knew I wouldn’t make on time.

I couldn’t help but wonder — what if I did something like the driver of the car in this video does?

Not that I ever would, and of course, it’s highly frowned upon, but the “impatient driver” in this video feels there’s a quicker way to beat a traffic jam. Watch the video above to see his solution.

Steve Bath, 53, is a clamp truck operator from Gravesend, a town in Kent, England. He captured this “shocking dash-cam footage.” The video was shared by Caters Clips on Feb. 10, 2023.

“I felt astounded and shocked,” Bath said in the video’s caption. “I didn’t see them again as they shot off at speed after rejoining the carriageway.”