2 Kevin Costner Western movies to be filmed in southwest Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KSL.com) — Kevin Costner’s production company Territory Pictures announced he will be filming parts two and three of his long-anticipated Western “Horizon: An American Saga” in southern Utah.

“The state of Utah, with its intrinsic beauty, is the perfect backdrop for the story of ‘Horizon’ and can be said to be its own character in our story,” Costner said in a press release Tuesday.

“Horizon” is set to be a four-film series depicting the settlement of the American West pre- and post-Civil War. The first installment was shot in and around Moab in 2022 after Utah’s State Film Production Amendments bill was passed, exempting rural productions from the limits on the state’s annual tax incentive program.

Costner previously said if lawmakers passed the bill, he would bring productions to the Beehive State. His television series “Yellowstone” was previously filmed in Utah but moved production exclusively to Montana after that state offered better tax incentives for filming there.

The two movies are slated for production in “various undisclosed locations throughout Washington County in 2023,” a press release from the Greater Zion Convention and Tourism Office said.

The office anticipates the films will provide $90 million in economic impact to Washington County.

Costner said he had been dreaming for a long time about making the “Horizon” movies in Utah, and he even scouted locations while filming “Yellowstone,” which was shot in Heber City, Oakley, Kamas, Grantsville and Logan.

“I am looking forward to bringing the production of this next installment of ‘Horizon’ to Washington County, and I want to thank Joyce Kelly who was tireless in her efforts to bring the West back to Utah and her beloved county and the (Utah Film) Commission for their support in making that possible,” said Costner.

Kelly, sales manager for Greater Zion, said the films will lay the groundwork for the region to diversify its tourism economy.

“Our distinct landscape has been the setting for several film and commercial shoots over the years but nothing of the magnitude of ‘Horizon.’ This is a multiyear partnership with great economic benefit to the community, but little impact to residents,” Kelly said.

The tourism office said it has been working with the production team for years to bring “Horizon” to the area. The filming of “Horizon” is also an opportunity to expand Utah Tech University’s film program, the press release said.

“Students will have an opportunity for internships and other hands-on experiences with the film. In addition, local citizens will have the opportunity to get involved as extras, crew and more,” the news release said.

The unique geological backdrop of Washington County has been used in films throughout the years including “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” “High School Musical 2,” and even Katy Perry’s 2016 “Rise” music video.

“Utah’s film history is rooted in the Western genre and we are thrilled that an epic Western like ‘Horizon’ from Academy Award-winning director Kevin Costner will continue filming in Utah with the landscapes of Washington County as the backdrop,” said Derek Mellus, production manager for the Utah Film Commission. “With a large-scale production like ‘Horizon,’ local talent, crew and vendors will gain new opportunities for growth in the industry providing a lasting economic impact in the local community.”

The tourism office said it will help facilitate communication of opportunities for locals to get involved and further film announcements will be posted here.