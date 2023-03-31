Army dad returning from Syria surprises daughter in Rexburg classroom - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A young father deployed overseas with the U.S. Army since September surprised his six-year-old daughter at school Friday as she and her classmates were playing Heads Up, Seven Up.

Sgt. Jory Brower left behind his wife, Jordyn Brower, and their three daughters, 6-year-old Payton, 2-year-old Paisley and 1-year-old Parker, when he was assigned to go to Syria in September. This was his second overseas deployment after serving in Afghanistan a few years ago.

Jordyn says the kids have been anxious to have their dad back, especially Payton.

“It’s been stressful and crazy but she’s ready to see her dad,” Jordyn tells EastIdahoNews.com. “I’m excited for her to be with her dad as she’s struggled the past few months.”

Jordyn drove to Salt Lake City Friday morning to pick her husband up from the airport and then returned to Rexburg with the first stop being Adams Elementary School.

“I’m nervous to see her reaction. I don’t know how she’s going to react because she does so many different things when she gets excited,” Sgt. Brower said before going inside the school.

Sgt. Jory Brower with his wife, Jordyn, and their children – Payton, Paisley and Parker. | Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Payton’s teacher coordinated a game of Heads Up, Seven Up and as the students put their heads down, Sgt. Brower quietly walked into the classroom, touched his daughter’s thumb and then, when everyone opened their eyes, she saw him standing in her classroom.

Following an emotional reunion, Sgt. Brower was reunited with Paisley and Parker in the lobby of the school.

EastIdahoNews.com went along for the surprise. Check it out in the video player above.