Banzai! 'The Karate Kid' movie event in Rexburg this weekend - East Idaho News

REXBURG — Daniel LaRusso and Mr. Miyagi are returning to the big screen in Rexburg.

“The Karate Kid” will be screened at The Romance Theater in Rexburg this Saturday, March 18, at 6:30 pm. The film is the latest in Rexburg Arts’ “Extended Play Cinema” series, which aims to give families an experience that’s more than just going out to a movie. (Click here for tickets.)

“‘Extended Play Cinema’ is our way of bringing the community together for an event where we not only watch the movie but also turn it into an experience that you won’t have in other theaters,” Rexburg Arts spokeswoman Emily Miller told EastIdahoNews.com. “We have photo ops, prizes, trivia and a bunch of activities before the movie starts and we have some live elements inside the theater that bring the movie to life. It’s a lot of fun and something different than anything else I’ve ever been to anywhere else.”

Saturday’s movie, “The Karate Kid,” is a classic beloved by many people, especially those who were kids in the 1980s. It tells the story of a New Jersey kid who moves to California and struggles to find a place where he belongs.

“Daniel is the new kid in town and he’s having trouble meeting friends,” Miller said. “He meets Mr. Miyagi, who takes him under his wing and teaches him some new things and helps him gain confidence and starts teaching him karate. It’s a story of how Daniel learns more about himself and he finds a new way to approach life and is able to conquer some of his fears in the process.”

Courtesy Rexburg Arts Facebook

“The Karate Kid” is a movie that has stood the test of time. Kids who saw it when they were young have grown up and shown it to their kids. With the success of “Cobra Kai” on Netflix, a new generation of fans has found the franchise.

“They may be a lot of people who love ‘Cobra Kai’ who haven’t seen ‘The Karate Kid,’” said Miller. “We would love to invite people to come see where it started. Come see how that story originated.”

Along with screening the movie, the event will feature various fun “Karate Kid”-themed activities that begin a half-hour before the movie starts. Highlights include a live demonstration by Stewart Martial Arts, a photo booth and a trivia contest. People are also encouraged to come to the screening in costume.

Miller said that events like “Extended Play Cinema” are a fun way to bring the community closer together.

“Our purpose at Rexburg Arts is community-building,” she said. “We feel that the arts of bringing people together and enjoying each other’s company, getting to know new people and feeling like you’re part of something. This is an easy way to come be a part of something and everyone is invited.”

You can catch “Extended Play Cinema: The Karate Kid” this Saturday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at The Romance Theater in Rexburg. Activities start at 6:30 p.m. Click here for tickets.

Premium tickets that include concessions and swag bags full of cool merchandise are available but will likely sell out.