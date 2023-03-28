Blackfoot man acquitted of rape, asks for record to be expunged - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A man found not guilty of rape and sexual abuse of a child following a trial has filed a motion to expunge and seal records related to the charges.

Isaac Olivas, 37, was acquitted on two counts of rape and one count of sexually abusing a child by a jury, court records show. Other similar charges were previously dismissed by the Bingham County Prosecutor’s Office.

Olivas was charged with 10 felonies involving sexual acts with minors last year between March and May. Seven of those felony charges were dismissed by the prosecution. He was found not guilty of the remaining charges following a trial.

Defense attorneys filed a motion to expunge the charges from Olivas’ record and have all documents related to the charges permanently sealed.

A hearing regarding that motion will be held before District Judge Darren Simpson on April 17.