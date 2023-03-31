Deputies, woman identified in fatal shooting at Gem State Park - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deputies and woman involved in the fatal shooting at Gem State Park.

It happened at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED | Woman with active felony warrant dead after shooting in Bonneville County

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy Patrick Crapo checked on a vehicle at Gem State Park on South 35th West. Crapo contacted the woman inside the vehicle and identified her as 38-year-old Nicholle Lynn Lockyer of Bonneville County, a news release said.

Crapo went to his patrol car and had dispatch check the status of Lockyer. Dispatch advised she was wanted for a felony probation violation out of Bingham County.

Lockyer had been on felony probation in Bingham County due to a previous conviction for grand theft, according to the news release.

A second deputy, Kyle Penney, arrived at the scene. Both approached the vehicle to arrest Lockyer for the warrant.

After ignoring commands to step out, Lockyer sped away and hit Penney with her vehicle. Penney had minor injuries.

Both deputies fired shots, which hit Lockyer. They began immediate first aid and lifesaving measures until an ambulance arrived and transported her to a local hospital, where she died due to her injuries.

The East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating this case.



Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses, the news release stated.

