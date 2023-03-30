Woman with active felony warrant dead after shooting in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A woman is dead after shots were fired at Gem State Park early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at 3:30 a.m., according to a news release from Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy checked on a vehicle parked at 8633 South 35th West. The deputy discovered the woman inside had an active felony warrant. A second deputy came to assist.

The news release does not specify what took place, but shots were fired by a deputy or deputies and the woman was injured.

“Both deputies rendered first aid until an ambulance from Idaho Falls Fire arrived and transported her to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center,” the release said.

The woman died at the hospital. Her name and age have not been released, pending notification of family members. There was no one else in the vehicle with her.

The Eastern Idaho Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the incident.

“As the investigation is in its early stages, we anticipate more information to be available in the near future,” according to the news release.

