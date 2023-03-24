 East Idaho highways close due to blowing, drifting snow - East Idaho News
ROAD CLOSURES

East Idaho highways close due to blowing, drifting snow

Andrea Olson

Andrea Olson, EastIdahoNews.com

Picture of Highway 33 | Courtesy 511

NEWDALE — Highways 32 and 33 are currently closed due to blowing drifting snow and low visibility.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted a traffic alert on Facebook around 1 p.m. Friday.

Idaho 511 posted the closure on Highway 33 and said it is happening from milepost 107 to milepost 133, which is Newdale to Tetonia. All lanes are closed in both directions.

The closures on Highway 32 is from milepost 0 to 28 from Ashton to Tetonia in both directions.

In addition, a message from Fremont County Joint School District 215 said north buses are being sent home early.

“Highways are closing again, so we will be sending the Ashton Elementary and North Fremont buses home early,” the message said.

Click here for the latest road conditions and click here for the latest weather conditions. Live traffic cameras can be found here.

