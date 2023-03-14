East Idaho school district bonds and levies on the ballot - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — School bond and levy elections are being held in 40 out of 44 Idaho counties on Tuesday.

Polls opened on election day at 8 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. Voters need to vote at their residential precinct location. Below is a district-by-district breakdown.

Jefferson Joint School District 251:

The district is proposing two separate bond issues and either bond could pass without the other.

One is for $75 million and would build a new middle school, remodel Rigby Middle School, and have classroom additions to Farnsworth Middle School. The other $5 million bond would be for Roberts Elementary School. The project will include a new full-size gymnasium, and there will be facility upgrades to the existing school.

Fremont County Joint School District 215:

The district is asking for $59,980,000. It would improve school facilities and include additions to Ashton Elementary, North Fremont High School, and South Fremont High School.

Oneida School District 351:

The bond is $29 million for a new elementary school.

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25:

If passed, the Supplemental Levy will provide $8.25 million in funding per year for two years.

It will help with salaries and benefits to recruit and retain qualified teachers and administrators, including helping day-to-day operations of public schools.

Idaho Falls School District 91: Two-year, $13.6 million supplemental levy.

American Falls:Two-year, $5.5 million supplemental levy.

Blackfoot: Two-year, $4 million supplemental levy.

Ririe: Two-year, $580,000 supplemental levy

Sugar-Salem: Two-year, $600,000 supplemental levy.

Bear Lake County: Two-year, $1.3 million supplemental levy.

Challis: Two-year, $1.4 million supplemental levy.

Snake River: Two-year, $1.4 million supplemental levy.

Grace: Two-year, $900,000 supplemental levy.

West Jefferson: Two-year, $720,000 supplemental levy.

Soda Springs: One-year, $698,000 supplemental levy.

Butte County: Two-year, $320,000 supplemental levy; two-year, $206,000 plant facilities levy.

Clark County: Two-year, $500,000 supplemental levy.

Swan Valley: Five-year, $375,000 plant facilities levy.

