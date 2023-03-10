Elks Lodge distributing free food boxes in Idaho Falls Saturday

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Elks Lodge 1087 is distributing boxes of food Saturday to people in need.

Members of the Elks Lodge assembled the boxes with help from the community. Potandon Produce donated 3,000 lbs. of fresh potatoes and boxes, Idaho Potato Products donated over 4,000 lbs. of frozen mashed potatoes, Kroger donated $1,500 toward the purchase of food items at Fred Meyer and grants also helped in the effort.

Food was also donated by members and friends of the Elks Lodge.

This is the third year the Elks Lodge has organized the service project. Distribution begins Saturday at 9 a.m. at 640 East Elva Street. Anyone in need is welcome to get a box and they will be handed out until they are gone.