Fee-free payment options available for Idaho Falls residents as utility processing costs increase

IDAHO FALLS — If you live in Idaho Falls, your utility payments may be increasing.

In a news release last month, the city announced a fee increase for those paying with credit and debit cards, PayPal, Venmo, and one-time Electronic Funds Transfer payments. This is to reflect an increase in fees imposed by the company that processes those payments. Currently, processing fees are $3.95; that will increase to $4.50. This money will go directly to the processor.

The city doesn’t control the cost of processing fees. That’s why they offer a number of fee-free payment options. These include autopay EFT payments, cash and check.

The fee increases will go into effect on March 26.

Anyone with questions about utility payments can contact the City of Idaho Falls Utility Division at (208) 612-8280 or by email at utilities@idahofallsidaho.gov.