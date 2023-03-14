Flood advisory in effect amid rising temps, pending rainstorm - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Warmer temperatures are resulting in wet conditions throughout eastern Idaho Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Pocatello is issuing a flood advisory until 3 p.m. Wednesday for the Snake River Plain from Burley to Pocatello and north to Rexburg. The Southern Highlands, including Oakley, Malta, Rockland and Preston, will also be affected.

A combination of rain and warmer temperatures is anticipated in these areas. Rain showers “will lead to ponding or standing water in low-lying areas,” the NWS reports.

“Deeper snow packs will likely absorb a lot of the expected rain, but we may see some ponding on snow cleared areas,” forecasters say.

Strong winds and heavy snow are also likely in some areas. Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday night in the the South Hills from Burley to Oakley and across the Interstate 84 corridor, according to the NWS. Wind gusts could get as high as 65 mph.

Other areas of wind impact include the Snake River Plain, the Teton River Valley near the Idaho-Wyoming border, and communities farther south, like the Big Wood and Big Lost areas in Blaine County.

“Winter storm warnings and advisories have been issued for the higher terrain where accumulating snow is likely. Snow levels (Tuesday night) will be around 7,000 feet,” the NWS reports. “Ongoing snow in the Sawtooths will spread east into the Continental Divide and along the Big Hole and Snake River Mountains (Tuesday night).”

Snowfall and strong wind could create hazardous driving conditions in some areas. Meteorologists are encouraging drivers to slow down and pay attention to their surroundings.

“Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS writes on its website. “Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.”

A complete seven-day forecast is available here. For the latest road conditions and closures, click here.