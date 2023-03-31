Franklin County explosion caused by falling snow on propane gas line, officials say - East Idaho News

THATCHER — The investigation into the cause of a massive explosion this month that sent one person to the hospital in critical condition and leveled an indoor riding facility has been completed.

The Idaho Fire Marshal’s Office investigation has determined there was a snow slide off of the roof of the facility that landed on the propane gas line.

The explosion occurred the morning of March 21 in the small, unincorporated community of Thatcher. Firefighters from Franklin County, Caribou County and the city of Grace responded and discovered the approximately 10,000-square-foot building had been obliterated.

“(The snowfall) fractured that pipe and because it was covered up with snow, it forced the propane gas to leach into the interior of that building,” said Knute Sandahl, Idaho Fire Marshal.

Sandahl said he wasn’t going to release any information about the person who received life-threatening burns in the explosion but investigators learned more about what led up to the event by talking to the injured party through a family member.

Before the explosion, the person smelled something that he disregarded as molding hay.

The heater was already on for the building but the thermostat hadn’t turned on because the temperature hadn’t dropped low enough, according to Sandahl. Once it did, “that was our ignition source that ignited the propane and the explosion occurred.”id.

Sandahl said the injured man distinctly remembers hearing the heater turn on soon before the explosion.

What followed was a devastating blast that was so strong it blew out the windows of nearby homes. There weren’t any reported injuries from residents of the surrounding area.

Franklin County Fire Marshal Matt Gleed said the building was destroyed beyond repair and that a new building would have to be constructed in the area.

In order to avoid accidents like this from occurring, Sandahl encourages people to erect something that protects propane gas lines, specifically from snow slides.

Sandahl referenced another incident from several years ago where there was a snow slide that fractured the pipe going into the house. The gas then filled up the house until it found an ignition source and then completely leveled it as well as tow adjoining houses.

“People can protect their regulators from those issues,” Sandahl said.

He said that they’re also strongly encouraging people, either with natural or propane gas, to invest in a gas detector.

“They’re relatively inexpensive at one of the big box stores,” Sandahl said. He said that if they alert a homeowner they can then turn off the gas or call the fire department for assistance.