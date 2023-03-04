Gas leak prompts evacuation of Idaho Falls YMCA

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls YMCA was evacuated before noon Saturday due to a gas leak.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com it happened at 11:39. The person who reported it said they smelled gas, but they weren’t sure where it was coming from.

YMCA employees evacuated the building as a safety precaution.

IFFD came to check it out. Specific details about the leak were not specified, but Intermountain Gas is now working to repair it.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if new information is provided.

Nate Eaton | EastIdahoNews.com