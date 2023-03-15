Girl rushed to hospital after being buried by falling snow - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — A nine-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday afternoon after snow slid off the roof of a building and buried her.

Fremont Sheriff Len Humphries told EastIdahoNews.com Island Park ambulance and North Fremont Fire District responded to the call. The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to Madison Memorial Hospital.

Emergency crews were concerned about the weight of the snow as well as the cold temperatures, according to Humphries.

It’s unclear how long the girl was buried but Humphries says she is doing “fine.”

A similar incident resulted in the death of a toddler and two other children being injured in 2016.

“I encourage everybody who is outside and around buildings to take extra care,” said Humphries. “The temperatures are warming up and lots of snow slabs are sliding off roofs.”