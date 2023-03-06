Here’s when the Idaho Falls Zoo will reopen

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Zoo will reopen for the 2023 season on Wednesday, April 12 at 9:30 a.m.

Your Idaho Falls Zoo will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., including holidays. During the 2023 season, education programs and special events will all be in full swing. The Zoo will announce specific dates for the events throughout the season.

“We’re so excited for you to be back with us,” said Zoo Director David Pennock. “You just wait … later this summer we’ll be announcing some incredible new things that are happening at your zoo.”

The Idaho Falls Zoo marks a top destination for locals and visitors, with more than 330 individual animals representing 130 species from all around the globe. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the zoo participates in 44 Species’ Survival Plans that impact conservation efforts worldwide.

Click here to learn more about all the zoo has to offer. Those with questions can reach out to the zoo’s information line and staff directory at (208) 612-8552.

