Judge to decide on motion to reschedule trial of 2004 murder - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A motion to further delay the trial of a man accused of a 2014 murder will be considered Thursday.

Brad Scott Compher, 48, has been in Bannock County custody since he was arrested for the murder of Nori Jones in September 2015. During Thursday’s hearing, District Judge Javier Gabiola will consider a motion to vacate the trial again.

Jones was found stabbed to death in her home on the 3600 block of Pole Line Road on Sept. 28, 2004. The murder was featured on the show Cold Justice — the 2015 episode “Still of the Night.”

Police reports show Jones was found dead in her bedroom by coworkers, having suffered numerous stab wounds. After a lengthy investigation, the case went cold and was not solved for more than a decade.

With advancements in testing, Compher, who changed his name from Ralph Roy Compher in 2008, was connected to the scene through DNA evidence found on a ring Jones was wearing at the time of her death. His DNA was also found in a rape kit collected at the scene.

Compher was arrested in 2015 in connection to the murder.

A trial was originally set for April 18, 2016. However, motions regarding, among other things, Compher’s intellectual disability have delayed the trial.

Gabiola will provide his decision regarding a motion to vacate and reschedule the trial, which is currently scheduled for April 4.

Earlier this month, the prosecution withdrew its intent to seek the death penalty, according to court documents.