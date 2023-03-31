Lava man gets probation for pistol-whipping another man - East Idaho News

Lava man gets probation for pistol-whipping another manPublished at
POCATELLO — A man who hit a Lava Hot Spring restaurant co-worker with a gun has been sentenced to probation and community service.
Richard Daniel Wilcox, 57, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault as part of a plea agreement, court records show. In exchange, the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a deadly weapon enhancement.
At a sentencing hearing earlier this month, District Judge Mitchell Brown sentenced Wilcox to four years probation for the felony charge.
Wilcox was arrested in November following an altercation where he used a pistol to hit another man on the head.
The victim and multiple witnesses told police that Wilcox and the victim had been involved in a verbal altercation and had to be separated. A short time later, Wilcox returned and hit the victim with a gun. Wilcox and the victim wrestled, and Wilcox hit the victim with the gun for a second time, before they were again separated.
Before he is released from his probation, Wilcox has been ordered to complete a drug and alcohol treatment program and 100 hours of community service.
He must also pay $2,095.50 in fees and fines.