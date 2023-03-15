Little bond passes, big bond fails in Jefferson School District 251 - East Idaho News

RIGBY — Election results were mixed in Jefferson School District 251. The school district opted to put forth two separate school bonds before voters and one of them just barely passed, while the other measure failed by a moderate margin.

Both bonds were meant to address overcrowding, as well as future growth.

The first bond, for $75 million, was to be used to construct a new middle school that would accommodate about 1,000 students. It would have also provided additional classroom space at the existing Rigby High School and create a Career Technical Education learning space at the old middle school. Funds were also set aside for adding classrooms to Farnsworth Middle School, some of which would be used for CTE courses.

Unofficial numbers released by Jefferson and Madison counties show 2,458 voters were in favor of the bond, with 1,835 voting against it. That’s a total of about 57% in favor of the bond, and it required a 66.7% supermajority to pass.

The second bond of $5 million is designated for improvements at Roberts Elementary School. This bond is for constructing a new gym, similar to those at Harwood and Midway Elementary schools. It will also be used for upgrading some of the existing facilities at the school.

Unofficial numbers released by Jefferson and Madison counties indicate this bond passed just barely. A total of 2,889 voters were in favor of the bond and 1,393 people voted against it, which hits above the required 66.7% supermajority with a total of 67%.

Also in nearby Ririe School District 252, a two-year $290,000 per year, supplemental levy passed with a wide margin. The levy, which will cost taxpayers $580,000 in total, was approved with a 78% majority. In Jefferson and Bonneville counties, 219 voters voted yes, while 63 voted no. It required a simple 50% majority to pass.

In West Jefferson School District 253, a two-year $360,000 per year, supplemental levy passed with a wide margin. The levy, which will cost taxpayers $720,000 in total, was approved with a 74% majority. A total of 195 people voted yes, while 67 people voted no. It required a simple 50% majority to pass.

EastIdahoNews.com will interview Jefferson School District officials about its next steps on Wednesday.