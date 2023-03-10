Man who has worked at McDonald’s for 35 years gets a nice surprise for Feel Good Friday

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We received an email recently about a man named Delynn who works at a fast food restaurant. It said:

I would like to nominate Delynn who works at the Mcdonald’s at 831 Yellowstone in Pocatello. I dine in the restaurant regularly and see Delynn working hard cleaning the dining room. Delynn seemingly has some physical and been possibly cognitive impairments but always has a smile on his face and is so kind to the customers he comes in contact with. I would like for Delynn to know his smile, service and kindness to others makes a difference to those he comes into contact with!

We found out Delynn has worked at McDonald’s for 35 years! We decided to surprise and thank him for Feel Good Friday. Watch the video in the player above.