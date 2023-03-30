New 'bargain market' to open in Pocatello next week - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A new grocery store that offers savings up to 70% will be opening in Pocatello on Thursday, April 6.

Grocery Outlet’s newest location is set for a grand opening at 8 a.m. on April 6, with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting scheduled for 11 a.m. the same day. Independent operators Josh and Shannon Pence, both from Nampa, said they are “very excited” to be part of the Pocatello community and bring massive savings to the Gate City.

Savings, according to the Pences, range from 40% to 70%.

The Grocery Outlet business, Josh explained to EastIdahoNews.com, is unique. The company employs buyers who seek out discounts on name-brand items, which they then purchase in bulk, allowing for the discounts their stores are able to offer.

However, he continued, that means there will be items that are available at an incredible price but may never return to the Grocery Outlet shelves.

“Shop us first,” Josh said. “Get a huge savings on the stuff we have.”

If there is something customers would like to see at Grocery Outlet that they cannot find, he added, they are welcome to speak with management and request that item. It is no guarantee that the buyers will be able to get it, he said, but he is happy to pass the request along.

Grocery Outlet in Pocatello. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

In addition to the 33 jobs the new store adds to the community, Josh said he is working on bringing local goods to its shelves. That process involves Grocery Outlet corporate, though, so there is no telling if and when that hope of his will come to fruition.

The first 100 customers through the door at Thursday’s grand opening will receive a gift card — with values between $5 and $500.

Josh and Shannon, who are Grocery Outlet shoppers themselves, say they are pleased to join the Pocatello and Chubbuck communities.

“We are just so happy to be part of this community and brings some great food to Pocatello and Chubbuck,” Shannon said.