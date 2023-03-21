'Nic Sick' Documentary raises alarm about dangers of youth vaping - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The number of kids using e-cigarettes – also called vaping – has skyrocketed in recent years, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health.

“One in five (Idaho) teens have tried vaping at least once,” said Heather Hansen, who is over tobacco cessation and prevention at EIPH.

The numbers are based on surveys filled out by teens, as well as close communication with school officials and school resource officers.

The rise isn’t isolated to Idaho. Nationally, over 2.5 million middle and high school students use e-cigarettes, according to the latest data from the Center for Disease Control.

Teens, Hansen told EastIdahoNews.com, tend to see e-cigarettes or vaping as fairly safe, and it’s the most common misconception kids have about vaping.

“(They think) that it is a harmless water vapor. It is actually an aerosol and can contain heavy metals,” she said.

That’s why EIPH, Idaho Public Television and the Bonneville Youth Development Council teamed up to create a documentary called “Nic Sick.” The Nic Sick documentary dives into the consequences of the highly-addictive habit. It features people from around Idaho who have been affected in one way or another by vaping.

The stories, Hansen said, are compelling and will resonate with Idaho kids.

“As you listen to the stories of the four featured teens, one or more of them will be relatable,” she said.

Among those is the story of Chase Sewell, a senior at Jerome High School. In the documentary trailer, he describes how he went from vaping with friends to “having it on me 24/7.”

“Nic Sick” is premiering on March 28 at the Idaho Falls Civic Center (501 S. Holmes Ave.). The premiere will begin at 7 p.m., with the panel discussion following immediately after.

The panel will include some of the families featured in the documentary. The panel will also include the respiratory director of Minidoka Memorial Hospital, a health educator, a local school resource officer and a high school senior who completed a senior project on vaping.

Although the Nic Sick campaign is directed toward children and teens, EIPH encourages all community members to attend and participate.

The documentary is a part of the larger KNOW Vape campaign, a statewide effort designed to raise the alarm about the dangers of youth vaping in Idaho. The KNOW Vape campaign’s goal is to to educate children and their communities about the dangers and consequences of vaping and how to find resources to help, according to its website.

For more information about teens and vaping, visit the EIPH resources page.