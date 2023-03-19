Now is the time to trim your trees in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release and photo from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS — The City of Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Department reminds residents now is a good time to trim their trees.

Idaho Falls City Code requires property owners to keep trees properly maintained and pruned in public rights-of-way. Keeping trees trimmed ensures large vehicles like fire trucks, ambulances, school buses and garbage trucks can navigate through our streets. Properly trimmed trees are also essential to keep traffic signs and signals visible to drivers.

“It’s best to trim trees between November and March while they are dormant,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Arborist Lee Washburn. “This is best for the health of the tree. When the tree is dormant, they do not shock as bad from the pruning cuts.”

Most property owners can safely trim the lower branches on their own. However, for larger limbs and ones that cannot be reached safely, such as near power lines, it’s encouraged that people hire a professional.

Trees in public rights-of-way must be trimmed to the following specifications:

At least 8 feet above sidewalks

At least 13 feet above curbs

At least 15 feet above centers of streets and alleyways

This ensures the rights-of-way are clear for not only pedestrians but also vehicles.

Idaho Falls Power is responsible for trimming trees, branches or other obstructions that interfere with primary power lines, which are those running from power pole to power pole. The secondary line, which runs from the pole and transformer to a home or business, is the responsibility of the customer or property owner. IFP will temporarily cut power to the property to allow the safe removal of tree and limbs in contact with a secondary line.

Branches cut into 4-foot bundles weighing less than 40 lbs can be left on the curbs for a scheduled pick up by Idaho Falls sanitation staff. To schedule a pickup, you can call (208) 612-8491. Tree trimmings can also be disposed at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit for no charge.

If a resident does not comply with Idaho Falls tree trimming requirements, the violation could be turned over to Code Enforcement for action. Violations of the City Code could include a citation.

You can find more on the City’s tree trimming requirements and proper techniques on the City’s website.