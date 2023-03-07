Open house to be held on Pocatello Comprehensive Plan 2040

POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello is holding an open house on its Comprehensive Plan 2040, a document that maps out the city’s goal for its future in the next 17 years.

The open house will be at the Marshall Public Library on March 7 and will go from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Members of the public can attend to go over the plan and offer their input, which could possibly alter the final document that will go before the city council.

Jim Anglesey, the city’s long-range planner and the lead on the project, said that this plan is meant to be evaluated over time and can be adapted to better meet the evolving needs of the city.

“I would say because it’s a living document, if people have comments about it even after it’s adopted, we’ll keep those, and every five years or so when we do a major update we can look at those,” Anglesey said.

Anglesey said not only will the open house provide people with the opportunity to offer feedback, but it will also be a time when they can talk to the planners and get more information, “on what it’s all about and what it means for them and the community as a whole.”

The plan for Pocatello going forward to 2040 was organized into seven categories, titled Outdoor Oriented, Economically Robust, Environmentally Resilient, Connected, Safe and Accessible, Civic Collaboration, Authentic and Affordable Neighborhoods and Creative Community.

The Comprehensive Plan calls for Pocatello to embrace its connection to nature by preserving outdoor spaces.

“Our community is one that wants to play outside and our parks and trail system will provide for the wide variety of interests present in our community whether it’s playing pickleball, walking our pets on the greenway, or enjoying our world-class trail system,” reads the plan.

To be economically robust, the plan calls for Pocatello to focus on the local community and, “brave the storms of economic hardships.” As Pocatello’s business community grows, the plan calls on the city to be a supportive partner by, “focusing on providing quality municipal services, raising and retaining an educated workforce and by providing a clean, safe and beautiful public realm.”

This plan envisions the residents of Pocatello embracing environmental resiliency in 2040.

“Resiliency means having the capacity to respond, adapt and thrive under changing conditions and realities,” reads the plan.

The plan calls for Pocatello to become environmentally resilient by adopting a climate action plan that would decrease our dependence on fossil fuels, improve development patterns and take measures to conserve our natural resources.

This plan aims for Pocatello to embrace “complete streets” in 2040 that are designed for all modes of transportation that proved safe access to live, work and play.

“The city should respond to the concept of induced demand and that streets are for people not just vehicles; can be a place to sit and relax; are not adequately measured when only using “level of service” metrics; are areas for the public to gather; and that the most desirable streets have an acceptable amount of congestion,” reads the plan.

The plan calls for a collaborative approach when planning the development of the city.

“In 2040, community decisions are informed by those who live and work in Pocatello. The city works closely with neighborhoods, community organizations and other government entities to enhance the health, safety and welfare of the community,” the plan reads.

This plan wants Pocatello’s neighborhoods to be affordable and unique in ways that reflect the city’s history.

“An authentic neighborhood is one which is able to stay true to its spirit, culture and roots as it evolves. Ensuring the building blocks of a strong and authentic neighborhood are available and easily accessible is central to Pocatello’s success,” the plan reads.

The plan also aims for Pocatello to be a community that embraces local creative talent. The city can do this by including arts in public spaces and integrating native vegetation into development both publicly and privately.

“Our community has expressed a desire for a community with an abundant amount of green space whether in the form of additional park space or included in right-of-way improvements,” the plan reads.

“Creative Community recognizes the value that local arts and cultural activities bring to our citizens in terms of livability, economic impact, and having diverse perspectives driving engagement.”