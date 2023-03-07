Parking area on County Line Road near Rigby will close next month

The following is a news release and photo from the Idaho Transportation Department.

RIGBY — On April 3rd, the Idaho Transportation Department will be closing a section of ground that is currently being used as a temporary parking area. This area is at the Southwest corner of County Line Road and North Yellowstone Highway off Exit 318.

Safety is our main concern. With the increase in traffic and the close vicinity to the US-20 interchange and Yellowstone Highway, the use of this property for various reasons, poses a safety concern to the public.

Signs will be posted notifying the public of the closure as well as temporary barricades. A permanent fence will be constructed on the property which is currently owned by the Idaho Transportation Department.