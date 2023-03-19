Pilot safe after landing malfunction at Idaho Falls airport - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – A pilot is safe after a hairy landing situation at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:28 a.m., according to city spokesman Eric Grossarth. The pilot of a single-engine Beech Bonanza airplane reportedly experienced a gear malfunction and landed “belly up” on the runway.

Authorities aren’t sure whether the malfunction occurred while the plane was still in the air or while it was landing.

Paramedics with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded. IFFD spokeswoman Jessica Clements says the response was “minimal” and the pilot wasn’t hurt.

The runway was closed until a little after 2 p.m. while crews worked to remove the airplane.

“Two flights were delayed because of closures on the runway,” Grossarth says.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and will investigate the incident.