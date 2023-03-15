Pocatello-Chubbuck School District passes multimillion dollar supplemental levy - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A supplemental levy in Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 found voter approval Tuesday night.

Unofficial results released by Bannock County indicate the levy passed with a 66 percent majority vote. A total of 2,321 people voted in favor of the levy and 1,155 voted against it.

The supplemental levy will provide $8.25 million in funding to the district per year for two years. The total cost of the levy is $16.5 million.

The money will be used to help with teacher and staff salaries and benefits and to recruit and retain qualified teachers and administrators. It will also help fund the day-to-day operations of public schools.

The bond required a simple 50 percent majority to pass.