Pocatello woman, Bannock County man charged with numerous felonies following high-speed chase

POCATELLO — A man and woman have been charged with numerous crimes following a high-speed chase that ended with a crash and foot pursuit.

Cade Jarvis Miller, 27, and Alme Otto, 25, each face felony charges for possession of fentanyl, two counts of possession of a stolen bank card and a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia, court records show.

Additionally, Miller has been charged with felonies for eluding an officer, two counts of aggravated assault, concealing evidence and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

While patrolling the area of East Humboldt Street and South 4th Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Feb. 28, members of the Bannock Area Drug Group Enforcement Squad (BADGES) saw a man they identified as Miller, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Because he had an outstanding warrant, officers initiated a traffic stop near East Dillon Street and South 3rd Avenue.

After an officer exited their vehicle to approach the grey Subaru Tribeca Miller was driving, the Subaru drove away.

Officers pursued the Subaru as it drove against traffic on numerous one-way streets, the affidavit says. During the chase, the Subaru nearly struck multiple police cruisers.

“The vehicle continued to flee with wanton disregard for anyone’s safety for several blocks,” the affidavit says.

Eventually, the Subaru slid in the snow and crashed into a snow bank and tree on South Johnson Avenue.

With the Subaru disabled, Miller attempted to run but was located by officers in the backyard of a nearby home. While officers were placing Miller under arrest, a witness informed officers that they had seen Miller discard a bag in a trash can.

Officers found the bag and other items hidden in the snow near the trash can. Among the items collected were a tooter straw, several pieces of foil — one of which had a “black trail mark” — and a partial pill believed to be a fentanyl “dirty 30.”

Otto, who was a passenger in the Subaru during the chase, also attempted to run. She was also located and placed under arrest.

When she was searched, officers found Otto in possession of a small piece of aluminum foil with a “burn trail,” according to the affidavit. Officers believed the burn trails found on the foil meant they had been used to ingest drugs.

As officers were conducting a search of the area — with narcotic dogs — they received a call reporting that the Subaru Miller was driving during the chase had been stolen.

While searching the Subaru, officers found a “kit” with the word “Ottobot” written inside of it near the passenger seat. The kit contained additional drug paraphernalia and two stolen credit cards.

Both Miller and Otto were taken to Bannock County Jail, where they were booked and are being held on bonds of $90,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Though Miller and Otto have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

If they are found guilty, Miller could face up to 64 years in prison while Otto could face as many as 18 years.

They are scheduled for separate preliminary hearings on March 14.