Police ask for help to identify woman linked to theft at Jackson bank - East Idaho News

JACKSON, Wyoming — Police are trying to identify a woman they believe is involved in the theft of thousands of dollars at a bank.

The Jackson Police Department posted a surveillance picture on Facebook earlier this week showing the woman believed to have withdrawn money from an account that does not belong to her at a local bank.

The incident happened on Feb. 15 at 10:30 a.m. The woman came into the bank and is considered a person of interest in stealing several thousand dollars.

“She provided bank information for a business and withdrew money from that account because she provided the correct numbers,” said detective John Ware with the Jackson Police Department.

The account owner noticed the unauthorized withdrawal and notified the bank.

Ware says the woman is somewhere in her mid-50s to 60s. Police do not know if she is from the Jackson area.

“We are looking to identify her. That’s going to be our main goal. So if anyone has a positive identification if they know this person, we are taking tips currently,” Ware said.

There is a cash reward through Crimestoppers if the information provided helps the police.

Contact Cpl. Kyle Foster at the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430. You can also submit a tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at (307) 733-5148. The case number is 2303-2501.