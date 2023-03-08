Public events set to honor life of Gov. Phil Batt

The following is a news release from the Gov. Brad Little’s Office.

BOISE — The following public events are scheduled to honor the life and public service of former Gov. Phil Batt. He passed away on March 4 on his 96th birthday.

Thursday, March 9

10 a.m. – Batt will be honorably transferred and arrive at the Capitol. The Idaho Army National Guard’s band will perform honors and a flyover will take place by the Idaho Air National Guard, weather permitting. Gov. Brad Little will lead the Capitol service. Former Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and Dirk Kempthorne and U.S. Sen. Jim Risch will also deliver remarks.

Batt will then lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda until 10 a.m. a.m. Friday, March 10.

Friday, March 10

10 a.m. – Batt will be honorably transferred from the Capitol Rotunda to the Cathedral of the Rockies, located at 717 N. 11th St. in Boise.

11 a.m. – Funeral service will begin. The public is invited to attend the funeral. A reception will follow at the same location.

Following the reception, the procession of family and invited friends will be led by the Idaho State Police to the Wilder Cemetery for a private burial service.

Gov. Little ordered the lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to half-staff to honor Governor Batt. Flags will be raised to full staff at sunrise on Saturday, March 11.