Rexburg Free Clinic to host Charity Ball & Gala Saturday - East Idaho News

The following is a press release from the Rexburg Free Clinic.

REXBURG — The Rexburg Free Clinic is proud to present the second annual Charity Ball and Gala. Come and dance the night away from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at The Tavern, 433 Airport Road in Rexburg.

Featuring a roaring 1920s theme, you are cordially invited to wear your most formal attire. Dance instruction will be provided as well as refreshments, a raffle, an auction and much more.

“We are very excited to have this event again”, says staff marketing director Kaitlyn Kidd. “We hope to spread more awareness about the clinic and what we have to offer the community.”

The goal of the event is to raise money for the clinic. All donations will go toward providing top-notch community services.

“Our goal is to raise $5,000 right now,” Kidd says. “Every penny helps.”

Tickets are on sale now for $12 and can be purchased here.