Ronald McDonald House hosting annual fundraiser

IDAHO FALLS — The Ronald McDonald House Charities’ 4th Annual “Fundraising for Families” event is underway.

The event helps raise critical funds for the Family Room at Eastern Idaho Medical Center. It will run until Wednesday, March 15.

The Family Room allows parents to stay close to their sick child without leaving the hospital. They can eat, take a shower, do laundry, watch television, take a nap, or even stay the night in a home-like environment. It can be an enormous relief to have amenities close at hand when you’re child is ill.

Last year alone, over 800 families were served at the Family Room.

“Every year, the number of families we serve goes up,” Lori Priest, Director of Community Engagement, told EastIdahoNews.com.

One of the reasons for this increase is the addition of a pediatric surgeon to EIRMC’s staff.

“They are so happy they don’t have to make one more trip,” she said.

This year’s fundraising goal is $75,000, all of which will go toward helping families stay together during times of medical need. Local sponsors will match donations up to $37,000.

The Johnsons spent 18 days at the Family Room at EIRMC. Courtesy RMCH.

The Johnson family from Shelley recently spent 18 days at the Family Room while their son was in the hospital.

“A few toys, clothes, snacks, or blankets may seem like insignificant contributions, but they end up meaning the world to kids, and parents in such vulnerable circumstances,” the Johnson’s said in a statement.

“We want parents to focus on their children. That’s why we are here,” Priest said. “We are tremendously grateful for all the support from the community and our sponsors.”

Those who would like to help can donate online or through Venmo.

You can also send a check to the Ronald McDonald Family Room at 3200 Channing Way, Ste 106 in Idaho Falls or host your own peer-to-peer fundraising campaign through your own network.

Click here for more information.