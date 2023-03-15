Supplemental levy passes in Idaho Falls School District 91 with large majority - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Voters approved a supplemental levy for Idaho Falls School District 91 Tuesday night.

Unofficial results released by Bonneville County indicate the levy passed with an 81 percent majority vote. A total of 1,978 people voted in favor of the levy and 473 people voted against it.

The levy will supply $6.8 million dollars per year for two years. The total cost of the levy is $13.6 million.

The money will be used to help with teacher and staff salaries and benefits and to recruit and retain qualified teachers and administrators. It will also help fund the day-to-day operations of public schools.

South of District 91, in Swan Valley School District 92, a $75,000 plant facilities levy found voter approval with a 67 percent majority. The levy will provide $75,000 per year for five years to help fund building maintenance projects. The total cost of the levy is $375,000.

Both levies required a simple 50 percent majority to pass.