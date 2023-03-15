Traffic backed up after Highway 26 closed due to two small avalanches - East Idaho News

SWAN VALLEY — Traffic is backed up for miles near U.S. Highway 26 on Wednesday morning due to two small avalanches that have caused roads to close.

According to Swan Valley Fire District Chief Travis Crystal, US-26 is closed from Palisades Dam which is around milepost 286 to milepost 405. He told EastIdahoNews.com there were two small avalanches. There was one slide around Big Elk and then there was another at Indian Creek.

No injuries were reported.

“We had a lot of rain over the last few days up there and the rain has gotten underneath the snow and has caused it to slide. Idaho Transportation Department is up there with heavy equipment right now clearing off the highway,” Crystal said.

Roads have been closed since 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and traffic have been stopped.

“It’s blocked for miles on the Swan Valley side and blocked for miles on the Wyoming side,” he said.

Crystal says the hope is for the area to open no later than 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Just give emergency crews and Idaho Transportation space and give them time to get this cleaned up. They are working diligently,” he said.

Swan Valley Fire, ITD and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Courtesy Travis Crystal

Courtesy Travis Crystal