Unattended candle causes house fire, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY — An unattended candle caused $200,000 in damages and destroyed a Jefferson County house Friday morning.

Firefighters from Central Fire District stations one, two, three and four were called to the home on 4500 East around 6:15 a.m. High winds were a concern but crews were able to get the blaze out.

The homeowner told firefighters he lit a candle and went to sleep, according to Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The homeowner was able to get out safely and nobody was injured.

Rocky Mountain Power responded to the fire and the Chaplains of Idaho were on scene to provide assistance.

Anderson says the home is considered a total loss.