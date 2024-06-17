Cover those plants tonight. Frost and wind advisories are in effect for much of eastern Idaho - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The National Weather Service has issued several weather advisories in eastern Idaho Monday as much of the area is experiencing cool, windy conditions.

Wind Advisory

A wind advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Monday with southwest winds of 25 to 35 mph expected with gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisory includes the Lower and Upper Snake River Plains that encompass the cities of Mud Lake, Rexburg, Craters of the Moon, Blackfoot, Fort Hall, American Falls, Shelley, INL, Idaho Falls, Pocatello and St. Anthony.

Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around. Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.

Frost Advisory

A frost advisory will be in effect Tuesday from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation.

Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation and plants may be killed if left uncovered.

Winter Weather Advisory

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. Monday for the higher elevations of Lemhi County.

Snow is expected above 4,000 feet with total accumulations of 1 to 2 inches at Gilmore Summit and Gibbonsville, 3 to 5 inches at Lemhi Pass and 6 to 10 inches elsewhere including Lost Trail Pass and Williams Creek Summit.

Backcountry travel could be affected. Hypothermia is a risk for those unprepared for the cold and raw conditions.

You can check the latest weather forecast and conditions here.