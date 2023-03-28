Officials release names of both women killed in Bingham County crash - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Bingham County Coroner has released the name of a second woman killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday evening. Destiny J. Thain, 38, of Rexburg died at the scene.

ORIGINAL STORY

BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County coroner has released one of the names of two women who died in a crash on I-15 Sunday.

Bingham County Coroner Jimmy Roberts said in a news release that Naomi Hernandez, 18, of Meridian, was killed in the wreck. A 38-year-old woman from Rexburg also died in the crash, but her name has not been released yet pending notifications to her family.

The Bingham County Coroner’s Office and the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office assisted Idaho State Police in investigating the accident on Interstate 15 southbound near milepost 94.

According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, a 41-year-old man from Chester was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator northbound on Interstate 15 with a 38-year-old female passenger from Rexburg.

A 19-year-old woman from Caldwell was driving a 2009 Toyota RAV4, southbound on Interstate 15, with Hernandez, who was the passenger.

The Lincoln Navigator crossed through the median into the southbound lanes of traffic, where it hit the Toyota RAV4 head-on.

Both occupants of the Lincoln Navigator were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Toyota RAV4 was wearing a seatbelt.

Both female passengers died from their injuries at the scene. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

“This accident remains under investigation and we ask that everyone with ties to our community to keep the families of these young women in your thoughts and prayers,” Roberts wrote in a statement.