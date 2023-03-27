Police release new information about fatal crash in Bingham County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. Photo courtesy Jake Johnson

Idaho State Police is investigating a double fatality collision that occurred Sunday at 4:56 p.m. at southbound Interstate 15 milepost 94, in Bingham County.

A 41-year-old male of Chester was driving a 2001 Lincoln Navigator, northbound on Interstate 15 with a 38-year-old female passenger of Rexburg.

A 19-year-old female of Caldwell was driving a 2009 Toyota RAV4, southbound on Interstate 15 with an 18-year-old female passenger of Meridian.

The Lincoln Navigator crossed through the median into the southbound lanes of traffic where it impacted the Toyota RAV4 head on.

Both occupants of the Lincoln Navigator were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the Toyota RAV4 was wearing a seatbelt.

Both female passengers succumbed to their injuries at the scene. Both drivers were transported to local hospitals.

All southbound lanes of travel were blocked for about three hours.

This incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.