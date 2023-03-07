Utah man robbed bank of just $1, then waited to be arrested, police say

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — A man was arrested Monday after police say he robbed a bank of just $1, then waited in the lobby for officers to arrive because he wanted to be sent to federal prison.

Donald Matthew Santacroce, 65, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of robbery.

Santacroce entered Wells Fargo, 299 S. Main, and gave the teller a note that stated, “Please pardon me for doing this but this is a robbery. Please give me $1. Thank you,” according to a police booking affidavit.

The teller gave Santacroce a dollar and then asked him to leave. But Santacroce instead told the teller to call police, the affidavit states.

“Donald sat down in the bank lobby and waited for police to arrive. While waiting for police, Donald made a statement to the victims that they are lucky (he) didn’t have a gun because it was taking the police so long to get there. At this point the branch manager said she ushered all of her employees into a back room for their safety where she locked the doors,” according to the affidavit.

Officers arrived and took Santacroce into custody.

“Donald said he had done this because he wanted to get arrested and go to federal prison. Donald stated that if he gets out of jail, he will rob another bank and ask for more money next time trying to get the desired result of going to federal prison,” the arrest report states.

A week ago, Santacroce was arrested by the Utah Highway Patrol in Iron County for investigation of DUI and careless driving. Troopers noted that Santacroce was driving with a license that was suspended out of Missouri.