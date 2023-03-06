Winter feeding continues for wildlife in high-priority areas

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game with input from the Southeast Region Winter Feeding Advisory Committee (WFAC) has initiated winter-feeding actions at several high-priority locations in the Southeast Region since early February.

Though new high-priority sites have been added each week, Idaho Fish and Game will not be feeding every deer and every elk in every canyon.

Using winter-feeding criteria and input from WFAC members, Fish and Game will focus efforts on high-priority locations where feeding will address concerns with struggling animals, conflicts with animals in haystacks and feedlines, and public safety concerns with animals on highways and roads.

Other factors considered when selecting feeding sites include number of animals reached, accessibility, sufficient distance from roads and highways, and seclusion from public disturbance. All feed sites are located on private property except where noted below.

Idaho Fish and Game thanks those local, state, federal, and county agencies as well as private landowners and volunteers that have provided assistance with these authorized feeding operations so far.

Summary of current feeding sites authorized by Idaho Fish and Game:

Deer:

Bear Lake State Park on east side of Bear Lake (2 locations)

Worm Creek on west side of Bear Lake (2 locations)

Indian Creek/Dry Canyon

Montpelier Canyon

Bloomington Canyon

St. Charles (lands managed by United States Forest Service and Idaho Department of Lands)

Green Canyon

Paris Canyon

Fish Haven

Cub River (2 locations)

Mink Creek (Franklin County)

Little Mountain

Swenson Canyon

Elk:

Banks Valley

Liberty area

Stockton Canyon

Dayton area

City of Montpelier (on Montpelier Wildlife Management Area property)

Idaho Fish and Game will continue to regularly meet with the Winter Feeding Advisory Committee to monitor winter conditions and address winter-feeding actions.

Please check Idaho Fish and Game’s website at idfg.idaho.gov and the Southeast Region Idaho Fish and Game Facebook page @idfg.southeast for winter feeding updates every Friday.