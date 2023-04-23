2023 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship recipients announced - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Committee:

FORT HALL — The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee has formally evaluated 64 applicants. Selections were made by contributing sponsors and committee members.

In total, $23,000 will be awarded to 46 applicants. These awards went to students from Bingham County high schools, including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban and Snake River.

All monetary support is a direct result of Bingham County Mayors Scholarship contributions made by the general public and the following corporate sponsors: Bingham Healthcare, The Candy Jar, Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho National Laboratory, Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Blackfoot Anesthesia Services, Cox’s Honey, Lookout Credit Union, Odell’s Furniture, Diesel Depot, Larry & Irene Barrett, Bank of Commerce, Spudnik, City of Aberdeen, Blackfoot Elks Lodge 1416 and D.L. Evans Bank.

These scholarships will be used specifically for post-secondary education. This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level.

All scholarships will be awarded at the annual Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala, scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 6 p.m at the Shoshone-Bannock Jr./Sr. High School, 50 S. Hiline Rd. in Fort Hall.

We are grateful for the many generous donors who contributed to this effort. We invite all interested community members/organizations to visit the City of Blackfoot website to make a donation to further this wonderful cause.

Scholarship recipients (and their sponsors)

BLACKFOOT HS

Payton Bird (Bingham Healthcare)

Karlee Coles (Bingham Healthcare)

Spencer Cook (Idaho Central CU)

Gavyn Cornell (Candy Jar)

Kirsten Harris (Candy Jar)

Tradyn Henderson (Blackfoot Anesthesia)

Kelsey Inskeep (DL Evans Bank)

Jocelin Pelayo-Cardona (Bank of Commerce)

Crystal Salinas (Mayors & Chairman)

Sydney Stuart (INL)

Tiffany Tone (Lookout CU)

Klancy Van Orden (Diesel Depot)

FIRTH HS

Mallory Erickson (Bingham Healthcare)

Luke Hansen (Candy Jar)

Jordyn Jensen (Bingham Healthcare)

Connor Johnson (Blackfoot Anesthesia)

Dawson Jolley (Spudnik)

Kirsten Jolley (Elks Lodge 1416)

Olivia McKnight (Candy Jar)

Burton Park (Idaho Central CU)

Tiffany Russell (Lookout CU)

SHELLEY HS

Katelyn Benson (Cox’s Honey)

Lucy Christensen (INL)

Ian Dobson (Blackfoot Anesthesia)

Madisyn Draper (Idaho Central CU)

Kaylee Newell (Candy Jar)

Tenlee Staples (Cox’s Honey)

Braxton Tanner (Cox’s Honey)

Nathan Thyberg (Spudnik)

SHOSHONE-BANNOCK HS

Brelynn Anderson (Sho-Ban Tribes)

Rayfield Appenay Jr. (Sho-Ban Tribes)

Annaleece Deluna (Larry & Irene Barrett)

Beauleah Farmer (Mayors & Chairman)

Jeremy Friday Jr. (Larry & Irene Barrett)

Summer Pohipe (Sho-Ban Tribes)

Taryn Saiz (Diesel Depot)

Ava Zamora (INL)

SNAKE RIVER HS